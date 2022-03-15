Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Takedown.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action comedy Tuesday featuring Lupin star Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte.

Sy and Lafitte play Ousmane Diakite and Francois Monge, two cops with very different backgrounds, styles and careers who team up on a new investigation that takes them across France.

"What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy," an official description reads.

The Takedown reunites Sy with Lupin director Louis Leterrier, who directs the new film. Stephane Kazandjian wrote the script.

The Takedown premieres May 6 on Netflix.

Sy plays Assane Diop on Lupin, which started production on Season 3 in November. Lafitte is known for the film Elle, directed by Paul Verhoeven.