Lupin star Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte are two cops with completely different styles who must work as a team in the new trailer for upcoming buddy cop actioner, The Takedown.

Sy portrays Ousmane Diakite with Lafitte as Francois Monge, who get paired together once again for a new investigation that will take them across France in the clip released on Wednesday.

The pair investigate a drug deal that turns out to be high scale criminal case.

Ousmane and Francois bicker throughout their action-packed adventure and also join forces with Izia Higelin's Alice who appears to be interested in Ousmane.

The duo find themselves in a cliffside car chase and having to escape a crumbling building together.

The Takedown reunites Sy with Lupin director Louis Leterrier, who directs the new film. Stephane Kazandjian wrote the script.

The Takedown, which serves as a sequel to On the Other Side of the Tracks, is coming to Netflix on May 6.