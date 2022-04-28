The Summer I Turned Pretty, a new series based on the Jenny Han novel, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in June.

The streaming service shared a poster and premiere date, June 17, for the teen romance series Thursday.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.

"It's a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer," an official description reads.

Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso and Minnie Mills star.

The Summer I Turned Pretty was published in 2009 and was followed by two sequels, It's Not Summer Without You and We'll Always Have Summer.

Han is also known for writing the To All the Boys book series, which was previously adapted as a trilogy of films at Netflix starring Lana Condor. Netflix is developing a spinoff series, XO Kitty, starring Anna Cathcart.

The Summer I Turned Pretty series is created by Han, who wrote the pilot and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The show is the first project to emerge from Han's TV and film deal with Amazon Studios.