HBO Max showcased new footage of The Suicide Squad, King Richard, Mortal Kombat and other blockbuster movies that are coming to the service in a new teaser trailer.

Margot Robbie 's Harley Quinn bites into an apple as the Suicide Squad march forward in dramatic fashion.

Idris Elba's Suicide Squad character Bloodsport, meanwhile, speaks with John Cena's Peacemaker.

"No one likes a show off," Elba says. "Unless what they're showing off is dope as...," Cena replies, before the footage ends.

Will Smith portrays Richard Williams in King Richard, the father and coach of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

"Venus and Serena going to shake up this world," Smith says in the clip.

Joe Taslim's Sub-Zero makes an ice blade while Jessica McNamee's Sonya Blade discusses the Mortal Kombat tournament in the footage for the video game adaptation.

Michael Gandolfini is introduced as Antonio Soprano in footage for The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to The Sopranos.

Godzilla vs. Kong, Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, In the Heights, The Matrix 4, The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Reminiscence, Cry Macho, Malignant and Dune are also slated for HBO Max in 2021.

Warner Bros. announced in December that its entire 2021 movie slate will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and theaters. The new films will be available for one month on HBO Max before leaving the streaming platform and continuing to be screened in theaters.