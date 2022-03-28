Tag team The Steiner Brothers, consisting of brothers Rick and Scott Steiner, are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steiner Brothers will be honored during the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania 38 week. The event will be streamed live on Peacock.

Rick and Scott Steiner, who hail from the University of Michigan, became a tag team starting in 1989 and were known for competing for organizations NWA Mid-Atlantic and NWA/WCW.

The duo, who would mix amateur and professional wrestling styes, are seven-time WCW Tag Team Champions, former United States Tag Team Champions and two-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Steiner Brothers were featured on the first episode of Raw in 1993 and won the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 9 after defeating The Headshrinkers.

The duo also competed in ECW and returned to WCW in 1996 where they had rivalries with Hall of Fame tag team Harlem Heat and The Outsiders.

The Undertaker, the later Vader and Queen Sharmell are also set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Late professional wrestler and actor Shad Gaspard is set to posthumously receive the Warrior Award