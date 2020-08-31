Whoopi Goldberg portrays Mother Abagail in the first teaser trailer for CBS All Access' The Stand, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

Mother Abagail greets a lost woman in a corn field in the clip released on Sunday. Mother Abagail is a 108-year-old leader of survivors after an epidemic wipes out most of humanity.

Goldberg has white hair for the role and uses a cane. Mother Abagail also stares down a white wolf who comes to visit her.

Mother Abagail's followers will be facing off against the villainous Randall Flagg, portrayed by Alexander Skarsgard. Flagg has gathered society's outcasts to his side.

James Marsden as Stu Redman, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros and Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry also star.