Chris Sullivan's series The Son-in-Law is no longer moving forward at ABC.

Deadline reported Thursday that ABC has passed on the comedy pilot starring Sullivan, an actor best known for playing Toby Damon on the NBC series This is Us.

TV Line confirmed the news.

The Son-in-Law was written by Ajay Sahgal and executive produced by Sahgal, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

The series followed Jake (Sullivan), a man who finds himself seeking the approval of his fiancee Asha's (Reema Sampat) sophisticated parents (Meera Simhan and Anupam Kher).

Evangeline Young and Robert Bailey Jr. also starred in the pilot.

ABC also passed on a new drama from This is Us writer Kay Oyegun.

The untitled series centered on five therapists living in Philadelphia who find unique ways to solve problems in their patients' lives while grappling with their own.

Sendhil, Ramamurthy, Johnny Simmons, Rachel Hilson, Demetrius Grosse, Rahnuma Panthaky and Marsha Stephanie Blake starred.

Variety said ABC is still considering the espionage series The Company You Keep starring This is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia and a series adaptation of Karin Slaughter's Will Trent book series.