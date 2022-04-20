English rock band The Smile, a new collaboration of Radiohead artists, announced Wednesday it will release its debut album in May.

The trio of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, tweeted the release date for their new album, A Light for Attracting Attention. "We're proud and excited for everyone to have the whole thing."

The Smile has released four singles, including "You Will Never Work in Television Again", and premiered a fifth single Wednesday, "Free in the Knowledge," with the announcement. Digital copies of the group's 13-track album will be available May 13 and physical copies go on sale June 17.

The Smile will kick off a 2022 European tour May 16 in Croatia, after selling-out three live shows in 24 hours in January in London.