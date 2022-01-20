The Sky is Everywhere is based on the Jandy Nelson novel of the same name. Nelson wrote the script for the film, which is directed by Josephine Decker.
"I always wanted to make a film where you experience every emotion -- where you laugh and cry, find tension and release, feel sexy, feel scared. And I adore magical realism," Decker told Entertainment Weekly. "I love how Jandy's script holds comedy alongside tragedy, how she lets us be inside the playful awkwardness and thrill of first love alongside the raw reality of grief. And she lets us inside of Lennie's wild imagination."
The Sky is Everywhere premieres Feb. 11 on Apple TV+.
Kaufman is known for playing Ashley Chandler on The Last Ship and for voicing Kate Burns on Man with a Plan.
