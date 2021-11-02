The Simpsons will be celebrating Disney+ Day with a new animated short titled The Simpsons in Plusaversary!

ADVERTISEMENT

The short will premiere on Nov. 12, which marks the two-year anniversary of the streaming service.

The Simpsons in Plusaversary! will follow a Disney+ Day party where everyone but Homer Simpson is invited.

Promotional art for the short features Homer meeting with iconic Disney character Goofy.

The project marks Disney's third Simpsons short following the releases of Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap and The Good, The Bart and The Loki.

Disney+ Day will also bring other new content such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone and more to the streaming service.