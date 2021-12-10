Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Silent Sea.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Thursday featuring Gong Yoo (Squid Game), Bae Doona (The Host) and former MBLAQ singer Lee Joon.

The preview shows Song Ji-an (Bae), an astrobiologist, join a mission to Balhae Station, a lunar base on the Moon. The crew arrives to find everyone dead and a deadly threat lying in wait.

"A deadly mission will uncover the darkest secrets of the moon," a tagline reads.

The Silent Sea is based on the short film The Sea of Tranquility by Choi Hang-yong. Choi will direct the Netflix adaptation, written by Park Eun-kyo.

The Silent Sea premieres Dec. 24.

Gong recently played the recruiter in the Netflix series Squid Game. Bae is known for the film The Host and the Netflix series Sense8 and Kingdom.