Paul Rudd is an unconventional therapist who takes over Will Ferrell's life in the new trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Shrink Next Door.

Ferrell portrays Marty who see's Rudd's Dr. Ike on the advice of his sister played by Kathryn Hahn in the clip released on Tuesday.

Dr. Ike starts to cross boundaries while seeing Marty, who begins to feel like a new person, and he starts to influence Marty as the pair become closer.

Marty starts to introduce changes to his fabrics company and is even told by Dr. Ike to cut Hahn's Phyllis out of his life, despite his sister being the only family that he has.

"Based on the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around...then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better with personal boundaries. Over 30 years, he'll learn about them -- and what happens when they get crossed," reads the synopsis.