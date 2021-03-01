Guy Pearce is a renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest in the new trailer for upcoming horror film, The Seventh Day.

Father Peter (Pearce) takes Father Daniel (Vadhir Derbez) under his wing for Father Daniel's first day of exorcist training, the clip released on Monday.

The duo try to help a number of individuals who has been possessed, including a young boy who murdered his family.

"An exorcist doesn't hide from evil, he runs toward it," Father Peter says.

The Seventh Day, from writer and director Justin P. Lange, will be released on March 26.