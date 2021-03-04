Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Serpent.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime drama Thursday.

The Serpent centers on the crimes of French conman and serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who murdered young tourists in Southeast Asia during the 1970s. Tahar Rahim plays Sobhraj in the series.

The Serpent is written by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay and is directed by Tom Shankland and Hans Herbots. Jenna Coleman co-stars as Sobhraj's follower and romantic partner, Marie-Andree Leclerc.

The series also features Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber, Mathilde Warnier and Tim McInnerny.

The Serpent originally premiered on BBC One in January. The series will be released April 2 on Netflix.

Rahim is known for the films A Prophet and The Mauritanian. Coleman played Clara Oswald on Doctor Who and Queen Victoria in the queen Victoria.