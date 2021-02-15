The Serpent has become BBC iPlayer's most watched new series since Normal People with 31 million streams, the network has announced.

The first-episode of The Serpent has also become BBC iPlayer's most streamed episode of anything, across all genres since Normal People with 5.5 million streams.

The Serpent's first episode, including linear viewing, has also earned 9 million viewers across all screens. This is the highest figure for a new BBC series since The Salisbury Poisonings.

The Serpent is inspired by real events and follows how conman and murderer Charles Sobhraj was brought to justice. The eight-episode mini-series premiered on New Year's Day.

Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle and Ellie Bamber star. The Serpent is made by Mammoth Screen, a part of ITV Studios and is a co-production between BBC One and Netflix.

The series is available exclusively in the U.K. through the BBC iPlayer. The Serpent will be become available outside the U.K. and Ireland on Netflix at a later date.

"The exception figures for The Serpent are a testament to the power of telling the lesser-known, human side of a real-life story, and an exceptional creative team. It's great to see The Serpent become such a hit, driven in no small part by phenomenal word-of-mouth from the British public watching the boxset on BBC iPlayer," director of BBC Drama Piers Wenger said in a statement.