Mikayla recently took to Instagram and slammed trolls for downplaying her health crisis.
"For everyone saying it's just 'rashes' or minimizing the mental and physical toll severe skin conditions can have on someone, it can completely take away your quality of life, your will to live, and leave lasting effects on every part of your life," Mikayla, 25, wrote.
Mikayla uploaded evidence of her skin condition by posting a video that showed red irritation all over her body, from her face to her toes.
Mikayla has apparently had breakouts in uncomfortable areas such as around her eyes and under her arms. What appeared to be red inflammation also covered her back, stomach and legs.
"Looking back at these videos is super triggering, but also such a reminder that healing is possible," Mikayla continued in her post.
"I remember being at my absolute lowest mentally and physically with my health like it was yesterday, and I would've begged to be where I'm at today. So for that, I'm so so grateful for the progress and continued healing [praying hands emoji]."
Mikayla opened up about this challenging four years of her life as part of the "drag path" social media trend stemming from Twenty One Pilots' song "Drag Path."
A "drag path" describes the emotional trauma, memories or lingering traces of the past that continue to shape a person's life, likening them to the trail left behind by an object being dragged.
Mikayla wrote over the footage of her skin condition, "A drag path... but it's the 4 years of joy and time with my kids I was robbed of going through debilitating chronic illness."
CIRS is a complex, multi-system, and multi-symptom illness caused by the body's prolonged exposure to biotoxins -- such as mold, tick-borne infections or certain algae, according to the National Institute of Health.
Mikayla began traveling across the United States earlier this year to find the right treatment that would heal her skin.
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Mikayla admitted to her Instagram followers in April that she was "terrified" of returning to her home state of Utah after experiencing some relief while staying in California and Costa Rica.
Mikayla noted in late April that she felt "a little more normal without these flares" while being away from home for a month.
The #MomTok star lamented about how she was "just surviving" in Utah at the time, whereas she was actually "living" in more tropical locations.
Mikayla plans to go to Europe later this year for a "detox retreat," and she's offering to take one lucky fan with her -- all expenses paid -- who suffers from a similar skin condition, Us Weeklyreported.
As of recently, Mikayla has been living in Hawaii, continuing her journey of healing her skin. She is hopefully on the path to recovery with her husband Jace Terry and four kids by her side.
About two weeks in Mikayla's stay in Hawaii, Jace flew to see his wife in mid-May.
Mikayla wrote on Instagram at the time that she was "finding peace" with her family by the beach.