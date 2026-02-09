HOME > The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Disney/Fred Hayes

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Layla Taylor confirms breakup with Mason McWhorter

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/09/2026



star Layla Taylor has announced that her relationship with boyfriend Mason McWhorter is over.



ADVERTISEMENT Layla, 24, took to TikTok on February 7 to share that she and Mason -- who went public with their relationship in Summer 2025 -- have split, confirming recent breakup rumors.



"I mean, I feel like it's kind of obvious. I think everyone already noticed, and there's pages already making videos about it," the mom of two began in her emotional video.



"So I just wanted to hop on here to kind of set the record straight on something, because I'm already seeing some comments that are not true, and I don't want anything being spread about him that's not what happened and is not the reality of the situation."



Layla continued in tears, "This is already really hard for me to do."



Layla explained how she has an easier time being open on reality TV rather than on social media.



"I just wanted to share and be vulnerable. Obviously, me and Mason are no longer together," she said.



"It's still super fresh. I think people are confused because they just saw us in New York together and now we're off each other's pages and we don't follow each other anymore."



star was crying and confirmed the breakup was "very recent."



"But there is no bad blood between us," she clarified of Mason.



"I genuinely want and wish nothing but the best for Mason. Things just weren't working out."



Layla, elaborating on the demise of her romance with Mason, continued, "I think we were just on two different paths right now, and he felt in order for him to grow, he had to be on his own."



Layla therefore suggested that Mason was the one who broke up with her.

"And I respect his decision, and I truly hope that he gets what he wants in life," Layla said.



"And for those saying it was never going to work out, this was my first relationship since my marriage. I actually thought it would [last]."



Layla finalized her divorce from Clayton Wessell in 2025 following three years of marriage. They share two children together: sons Oliver "Ollie" Clay, who was born in 2021, and son Maxwell Dean, who was born in 2022.



"Mason was a really big part of me and my boys' lives for the past almost year," Layla shared, adding that her family has gone through a lot together recently.



"But I'm grateful for everything, and I'm grateful that he was a part of my life for how long he was."



Layla admitted that since she's very intentional and "strategic" about the men she brings around her children, this breakup has been hard on them.



"They're not going to see him anymore," Layla lamented.



"I just really thought that I was going to get the family that I wanted so badly... I know a lot of you loved us being together and stuff, and I hope you guys are still only nice and kind to him."



"I only want the best for him," she concluded.



"I'm probably going to be quiet on social media for the next little bit -- just until I can kind of get over the bad part of this. But I love you guys, and thank you for the support, always."



Mason's brother Chase McWhorter, who is also the ex-husband of Miranda McWhorter, wrote in the comments of Layla's video, "Love u so much! This sucks! But u and mase both are the best."



Many of Layla's fellow stars also chimed in with words of support and encouragement.



The Bachelorette's upcoming Season 22 star Taylor Frankie Paul wrote, "We're here for you my girl."



Jessi Draper wrote, "Love you so much," and Mikayla Matthews commented, "Love you babe."



Miranda gushed, "Love you to the moon lay. here for you always bb."



' fourth season is set to premiere on Thursday, March 12. All 10 episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

