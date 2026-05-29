(Around the same time, a 2023 video of Taylor assaulting Dakota leaked online and prompted ABC to cancel Taylor's The Bachelorette season).
Hulu, however, announced in late April that SLOMW would resume filming again soon.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives executive producer Jeff Jenkins admitted it's been "a challenging couple months" in a Wednesday, May 27 interview with Variety.
"But I'm very happy to say... we got the green light to start moving towards shooting the mothership again," Jeff said.
While the People source claimed Mormon Wives cameras are already rolling again, Jeff said production is "very close" to resuming and he's "excited to get back at it."
Dakota made multiple domestic violence allegations against Taylor in February.
After Dakota and Taylor both filed for a protective order against each other, a judge granted Dakota temporary custody of Ever during an April 7 court hearing.
Taylor was only given up to eight hours per week of supervised visitation with Ever, but on April 14, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced that Taylor won't face charges.
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In late April, Taylor and Dakota were granted protective orders against each other.
The pair remain in a legal battle over Ever and will revisit their custody arrangement at their next court hearing on June 1. (Taylor also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul.)
"I'm very hopeful that we'll be shooting with both of them or either of them very soon," Jeff noted of Taylor and Dakota.
However, Jeff admitted that "everyone in the existing cast has strong opinions" about what unfolded between Taylor and Dakota in the last two months.
"And those opinions are every perspective you can imagine," he revealed.
"It's going to be very interesting when we start back up any day now. How does that sort out? We've got to shoot together to sort it out... How is that going to impact the friendships, the relationships, and MomTok as a whole? I don't have the answer. I'm excited to see."