"I certainly hope [she will film with the other women]," Jeff, 58, toldDeadline at its "Reality TV Summit" event on Friday, May 1.
"Again, first and foremost, is she healthy of body and mind? Then we'll talk about it."
Taylor and Dakota are fresh off a May 1 court hearing in Utah during which they were both issued orders of protection. The pair are legally required to stay 100 feet away from each other for three years to hopefully break their toxic dating and abuse pattern.
"It's a legal matter so I can tell you definitely that they will not be shooting together," Jeff confirmed, addressing questions about whether Taylor AND Dakota will appear on SLOMW again.
The producer also confirmed that he consistently checks in with Taylor amid her legal troubles.
"I talked to Taylor for 90 minutes this week and she's doing great. She's very grounded and composed. I'm happy for her," Jeff shared.
While officials confirmed that the investigations will not impact the MomTok creator's probation status stemming from her 2023 arrest and indictment, Taylor was placed on a 36-month probation period, which is scheduled to end on August 24, 2026.
Click here to read all the spoilers for Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette season, including details about her winner and how her journey ended.