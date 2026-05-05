The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives executive producer Jeff Jenkins has teased Taylor Frankie Paul's potential return to Season 5 as filming is expected to resume in the near future.

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Hulu -- who paused production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in mid-March amid Taylor's legal and custody dispute with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen -- announced in late April that cameras would begin rolling again soon.

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A source close to Taylor told People late last month that the MomTok creator and mother of three is "doing great" and has producers' support. The source also claimed Taylor has "the option to return" to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives at any point.

"I certainly hope [she will film with the other women]," Jeff, 58, told Deadline at its "Reality TV Summit" event on Friday, May 1.

"Again, first and foremost, is she healthy of body and mind? Then we'll talk about it."

Taylor and Dakota are fresh off a May 1 court hearing in Utah during which they were both issued orders of protection. The pair are legally required to stay 100 feet away from each other for three years to hopefully break their toxic dating and abuse pattern.

"It's a legal matter so I can tell you definitely that they will not be shooting together," Jeff confirmed, addressing questions about whether Taylor AND Dakota will appear on SLOMW again.

The producer also confirmed that he consistently checks in with Taylor amid her legal troubles.

"I talked to Taylor for 90 minutes this week and she's doing great. She's very grounded and composed. I'm happy for her," Jeff shared.

As for when cameras will start rolling again on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' fifth season, Jeff noted there is no date set in stone yet.

"I'm very excited that we have the thumbs up from Hulu and Disney. I'm hoping it will be very soon. I'm very excited," Jeff hinted.

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Dakota filed for a protective order against Taylor on March 19, which was the same day ABC had announced its decision to cancel The Bachelorette's 22nd season.

A spokesperson for Taylor said Taylor was "grateful" for ABC's support as she prioritized her children's "safety and security."

The spokesperson added how Taylor silently suffered extensive mental and physical abuse for years.

Taylor filed her own request for a protective order on April 7, alleging a "pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control" during her on-again, off-again relationship with Dakota.

During an April 7 court hearing, a judge granted Dakota temporary custody of the son he shares with Taylor. Taylor was only given up to eight hours per week of supervised visitation with Ever True, 2.

On April 8, Taylor was granted her own temporary restraining order against Dakota.

On April 14, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced that Taylor won't face charges from her domestic assault dispute with Dakota, People reported.

Prosecutors explained that some of the alleged incidents occurred more than two years ago and therefore fall outside the statute of limitations.

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Prosecutors added that other allegations either did not "rise to the level of criminal offenses" or lacked specificity and "sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges."

While officials confirmed that the investigations will not impact the MomTok creator's probation status stemming from her 2023 arrest and indictment, Taylor was placed on a 36-month probation period, which is scheduled to end on August 24, 2026.

Click here to read all the spoilers for Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette season, including details about her winner and how her journey ended.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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