Hulu revealed the brand new cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' new Orange County spinoff during the Disney service's reality TV event, Get Real House, on Wednesday, April 22.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will star women with a large social media presence. The majority of the women are influencers, podcast hosts and entrepreneurs.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will star Ashleigh Pease, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Chandler Higginson, McCall DaPron, Madison Bontempo -- who also goes by her married surname, Madison Fisher -- and Salome Andrea.
McCall is the older sister of original SLOMW cast member Mayci Neeley, who has appeared in all four seasons of the original series.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will introduce a "new group of dynamic young mothers" in the Los Angeles suburb, "where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity," according to a Hulu press release.
"While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo."
The press release added, "Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok."
People published additional information about each woman in the cast following Hulu's casting announcement.
Ashleigh, originally from Australia, founded the business Get Fit for Kids in 2021. She recently started influencing on social media, and she's married to Nathan Pease with four kids.
Aspyn got married when she was 19 years old. The mother of three filed for divorce from her children's father and high school sweetheart, Parker Ferris, in April 2024.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
In March 2026, she confirmed that she's in a relationship with a woman named Bri Davis.
Avery is a former pediatric nurse who launched the "CHEERS! with Avery Woods" podcast.
Avery has been married to her husband David since 2016. The couple are parents to two children, and David also has two older kids from a previous relationship.
Bobbi, who hosts "The Really Good Podcast," was previously married to Cory Althoff from January 2020 to February 2024, when Cory filed for divorce. The pair have two daughters together.
Bobbi has been dating basketball player Tyler Hawkins since November 2024, and she told People in March that "things are great" with her man and they're "really happy."
Chandler just started her TikTok account, but she's married and has three kids.
Madison posts family content on her social media that often goes viral. Her videos feature her husband Kyle Fisher and their five children -- which include twin daughters. Even Madison's kids boast large social media followings.
While she doesn't have a large social media following like her co-stars, McCall is the older sister of Mayci and has appeared in some of her TikTok videos.
ADVERTISEMENT
McCall has four children whom she raises with husband Kirk.
Salome has over two million followers across her social media channels. She's been married to husband Aaron Brimhall since 2012, and they share twin daughters.