'The Secret Garden': Orphan discovers 'magical place' in new trailer
UPI News Service, 03/05/2020
STX Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film The Secret Garden.
The company released a new trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Dixie Egerickx as Mary Lennox, an orphan girl sent to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven (Colin Firth), at an isolated English estate.
The preview shows Mary (Egerickx) discover a magical garden on the grounds of the estate. She shares the secret with her cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst) and another boy, Dickson (Amir Wilson), risking her cousin's health and her uncle's anger.
