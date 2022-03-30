'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
UPI News Service, 03/30/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Sea Beast.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the animated adventure film Wednesday.
The preview follows Jacob Holland (Karl Urban), a celebrated monster hunter who sails the seas in search of fantastic creatures. He finds an unlikely companion in Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator), a young stowaway on his ship.
"Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history," an official description reads.
