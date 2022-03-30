Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Sea Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the animated adventure film Wednesday.

The preview follows Jacob Holland (Karl Urban), a celebrated monster hunter who sails the seas in search of fantastic creatures. He finds an unlikely companion in Maisie Brumble (Zaris-Angel Hator), a young stowaway on his ship.

"Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history," an official description reads.

Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens and Kathy Burke also have voice roles.

The Sea Beast is written and directed by Moana, Big Hero 6 and Bolt co-director Chris Williams . The film is Williams' first as a solo director.

Variety previously said the movie is inspired by the fantastical beasts illustrated on 16th and early 17th century nautical maps.

The Sea Beast premieres July 8 on Netflix.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Urban is known for playing Eomer in The Lord of the Rings films and Leonard McCoy in the Star Trek reboot movies.