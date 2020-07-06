Audible is teasing its audiobook adaptation of The Sandman.

The Amazon audiobook producer shared a trailer for the adaptation Monday featuring James McAvoy as the voice of Morpheus, aka Dream of the Endless, an ancient and powerful being who personifies dreams.

"I am a passenger. I am moving through your dreams -- all your dreams -- and you never knew," Morpheus (McAvoy) says in the preview.

The Sandman audiobook is based on Neil Gaiman's comic book series of the same name. The adaptation also features Kat Dennings as Death, Taron Egerton as John Constantine, Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven and Michael Sheen as Lucifer.

Gaiman serves as narrator, creative director and executive producer for the audiobook. Dirk Maggs directed the project, which features an original score by James Hannigan.

"This is a rich audio adaptation of The Sandman graphic novels, brilliantly crafted by Dirk Maggs, with an all-star cast," Gaiman said in a press release in May.

Audible will release Part 1 of The Sandman audiobook July 15. Part 1 adapts volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series, Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll's House and Dream Country.

The Sandman comic series had a 75-issue run from 1989 to 1996 with DC Comics and Vertigo. Several efforts have been made to adapt the series for film or TV, with Netflix reportedly pursuing a TV adaptation in 2019.