The annual Roots Picnic event, which features music and more at Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, was postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Historically, Questlove and Black Thought have always been very active participants in the voting process, however I felt that it was imperative that this year I open up both The Roots and my Live Nation Urban platforms for vehicles for both voter education and voter registration," Roots manger and President of Live Nation Urban Shawn Gee said in a statement.
"Our goal is to aggressively impact change and we're going to have some fun while doing so. This year, we are incredibly proud to partner with Mrs. Obama's When We All Vote to ensure our audience has the resources they need to register and vote in November's election," he continued.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.