The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles will premiere on Paramount+ in November.

The streaming service shared a release date, Nov. 24, and teaser for the series Friday.

Homecoming: Los Angeles will reunite the cast of The Real World: Los Angeles, which aired on MTV in 1993. Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman will return for the show.

The new series will be filmed at the same Venice Beach house featured in the original show. Homecoming: Los Angeles will follow the cast as they reconnect and get "real" with each other once again.

The teaser shows Edwards clash with his co-stars and Stolarczyk declare, "We're back!"

The Real World Homecoming is a spinoff of The Real World that reunites the original casts of past seasons. The first season, The Real World Homecoming: New York, was released in March and featured the cast of The Real World: New York.

Paramount+ renewed The Real World Homecoming for Seasons 2 and 3 last week.