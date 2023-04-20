Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider think their "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga need a "pause" in their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josephs and Goldschneider weighed in on the ongoing feud between Giudice and Gorga during Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live."

Giudice and Gorga, who is married to Giudice's brother Joe Gorga, have longstanding issues that came to a head again recently after Giudice did not include Gorga as a bridesmaid in her wedding to Louie Ruelas.

The pair clashed again after Giudice called out Gorga's daughter Antonia for not attending her daughter Melania's 16th birthday party.

On "Watch What Happens Live," Josephs said Giudice bringing up Antonia during the fight was not "too bright."

"I think that was not the best move," Josephs added.

"It was mean," Goldschneider agreed.

Josephs and Goldschneider were then asked if it's time for Giudice and Gorga to "cut each other out" of their lives.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Yeah, I think so. I don't think they bring each other happiness," Goldschneider said.

"I think they need a big pause from each other," Josephs added.

Gorga said on WWHL in February that Giudice made a "statement" by not having her as a bridesmaid.

"I didn't expect to [be]," Gorga said. "I just said, 'Alright, you've really drew the line in the sand now. Like, you're showing your kids that we're really not a family if you can't even fake it for a wedding.'"

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is in its 13th season on Bravo.

The series also stars Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.