'The Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice responds to rumors Luis Ruelas marriage on "shaky" ground
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/23/2023
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has set the record straight on whether her relationship with husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas is on shaky ground after Season 13 wrapped.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast -- including Teresa's brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga -- questioned the state of Teresa and Louie's relationship on the show's thirteenth-season reunion.
Teresa, however, shut down speculation that she and Louie are on the verge of a breakup.
"That's not true [that our marriage is in jeopardy]. Follow me on Instagram... Facebook, and Twitter. I've been active on all those platforms," Teresa said on the June 21 episode of her "Namaste B$tches" podcast.
Teresa insisted "there's no such thing" happening, in regards to her marriage being "shaky."
Teresa explained, "I love and adore him so much. Like, no. Nothing shaky."
Teresa, who married Louie in August 2022, joked, "I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that's about it!"
"That's the only time we're doing any shaking, you know?" she added.
Teresa's podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister mentioned how reports recently surfaced that claim Teresa and Louie have been fabricating problems in their marriage for the sake of a "storyline" on the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
But Teresa replied, "Believe me, I don't play like that. I play like, what's really going on in my life."
The 51-year-old reality TV star insisted of her personal life, "I'm not going to put that [idea] out there. I don't need a storyline like that. I have a lot going on in my life. You know, I have my cooking channel -- my YouTube cooking channel -- that's doing amazing. I have my podcast with Melissa. I have a lot going on with the children."
Teresa is mom to Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13 with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.
Teresa and Melissa have been feuding ever since Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga decided not to attend Teresa's wedding to Louie last year.
During the third -- and final part -- of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 13 reunion that aired on June 13, the feuding family members promised to never speak to each other again, according to E! News.
"You know what the best thing to do is?" Joe Gorga reportedly said to Teresa and Louie. "Forget about me, I will forget about you. That's it. Do your thing, leave me alone, leave everybody alone, live your f-cking lives."
After the taping, Teresa told E! News that she was "so over" the fighting with her relatives.
"I've been dealing with this for 10 years," Teresa told E! News in May.
"I've got to focus on our family, what's right for me. As you get older in life you've got to focus on yourself and what makes you happy."
"[I was] trying to get control of the room! I almost walked off at one point," Andy said, adding how Teresa and Melissa both wanted to get the last word in.
Andy said the reunion took about 10 hours to film, with only a lunch and a couple of bathroom breaks in between.
"I guzzled two tequilas after that reunion -- guzzled!" Andy exclaimed.
Once the event was finally over, Andy admitted he woke up later in the night still haunted by the fighting that had taken place in front of him on the reunion stage.
"I woke up at 3:30AM with my head [spinning]. That's how long it took me then to process all of the sh-t I had heard going on. I sent the longest email at about 4:15AM to all the producers with all my thoughts on the reunion and my suggestions," Andy shared.
"I was not drunk. I was perfectly clear-headed, but I was kind of reliving everything that happened. It was all playing in my head."
Andy said what had transpired at the reunion was just "too monumental and upsetting" to bounce back from. He therefore "had to let it sit" for a while.
"There was a moment when I turned to Teresa and I apologized to her later. I didn't yell at her, but I think I lost my sh-t with her in a way that I haven't maybe ever," Andy confessed.
"I think [the dynamic] maybe relates to being the parent of a toddler."
Despite ongoing drama with Melissa and Joe Gorga, Teresa said at the time, "I'm never going to give that to anyone because I'm the one that started the show."
"Other people are trying to put that out there, like, 'Oh, Teresa wants to leave.' It's so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show... the games that people play," she continued.
Teresa reiterated, "I'm not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away."
Teresa -- who competed on Dancing with the Stars' 31st season last year -- has been a mainstay on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the show premiered on Bravo back in 2009.
Teresa and Joe Giudice were sentenced to jail time in October 2014 after pleading guilty to 41 counts of financial fraud -- which included failure to pay taxes, hiding assets and submitting fake loan applications -- in March of that year.
After reaching a plea deal, Teresa was originally sentenced to 15 months in jail, while her then-husband got a whopping 41 months.
Teresa was released from prison at Danbury Federal Correctional Institution in Connecticut on December 23, 2015.
Teresa admitted late last year that her relationship with her brother and sister-in-law has been tense ever since they joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey "behind my back" for Season 3.
"Since my family came on the show, it was very hard for me to enjoy being on TV," Teresa said.
"Here I am, just getting my feet wet, enjoying it and then bam. I get knocked, really stabbed in the heart with my family coming on the show behind my back... It was very traumatic."
Teresa continued, "I never signed up to be on a TV show with my family. This was my thing. I was excited about it. It was something new for me, and it was like my job, and I was excited, and then all of a sudden I get bombarded and ambushed by my family. And it was very sad, because I felt like my dream kind of got shattered."