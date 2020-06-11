"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams says she was first "smacked in the face with racism" as a 6-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old shared her experience during Monday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live."

Williams is the granddaughter of late civil rights activist Hosea Williams.

Williams said she was attending a protest with her grandfather as a girl when the group was confronted by the KKK.

"It was here in Georgia," she recalled. "We get out there and I'm excited, again, innocent, singing the songs 'We Shall Overcome,' et cetera. I was smacked in the face with racism.

"We came across Ku Klux Klan, who decided they were going to protest our protest," she said. "They threw rocks at us. I actually got hit with one."

Williams said the KKK chased the group of protesters back to the buses they had arrived in.

"They chased us back to the buses and called us the n-word and any other thing you can imagine the KKK would be calling us," she said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Williams said she has since come to feel "empowered" by the experience.

"I was out there at such a young age with my grandfather because Forsyth County is really racist. They had actually driven out all of the African Americans who lived there over the years," she said.

"We were going there to basically say, 'No, we need to bring black people back in here.'"

Williams said she's dealt with racism in the years since and handles it in her "own way."

During the after-show, Williams and fellow guest W. Kamau Bell urged people to follow through on their promises to learn and effect change in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis, while being restrained by a white police officer who knelt on his neck.

"Don't just go black or just go silent after this. Keep continuing to make that voice be heard," Williams said.

Williams also encouraged people, especially social media influencers, to amplify black voices.

"Everybody's on social media," she said.

"Believe it or not, just you posting about a black business or just a black person that you admire -- a black poet, writer, whatever -- it means a lot and it travels."