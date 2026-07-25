According to a source, Whitney, 39, and Justin, 57, "have been living separate lives for a while now," People reported.
The source claimed the spouses "rarely see each other" and that "financial strain" has taken "a major toll" on their dynamic.
"There wasn't one dramatic moment -- it was a gradual breakdown after years of trying to make things work," the source explained, adding how money problems was a "contributing factor" in the couple's demise.
Whitney has been starring on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since the show premiered in November 2020 on Bravo. Justin has been a consistent supporting cast member alongside his wife.
The pair shares two children: daughter Bobbie, 16, and son Brooks, 13.
Justin also has three sons -- Austin, Trey and Christopher -- from his previous marriage.
Sources toldPage Six that Whitney and Justin haven't gotten a divorce because they are simply "existing" for "the sake of the kids."
Whitney has been open about her financial struggles on the show as she expanded her business.
Whitney is the founder and owner of Wild Rose Beauty, a vegan and cruelty-skin skincare line. She also co-founded PRISM, a spiritual jewelry line.
The insider told People that Whitney and Justin are putting their children first and intend on co-parenting amicably.
"They're trying to handle this with as much respect as possible," the insider said.
"Their children remain their biggest priority, and they're committed to keeping things as peaceful as they can."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Whitney and Justin had reportedly left their former marriages to be together, and so they faced backlash from fans for their choices.
The couple got married in 2009 and celebrated how far they made it in November 2025.
After 16 years of marriage, Whitney paid tribute to her husband on Instagram.
She referenced "how much we have been through yet while always loving each other every step of the way."
Whitney concluded her post by writing, "I love you J, thanks for molding this life with me."