According to People, cameras are rolling again -- but Mary is not currently filming as she mourns the loss of her son, who died on February 23 from an apparent drug overdose.
Bravo has yet to confirm the Season 7 cast, but Angie Katsanevas, Bronwyn Newport, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose -- who all starred on Season 6 -- are expected to return.
Robert Jr. was found dead at age 23 in Mary and husband Robert Cosby Sr.'s Utah home on February 23.
The Salt Lake City Police Department's Public Information Officer told Us Weekly that police had responded to an emergency phone call for an overdose at Mary's house.
By the time authorities arrived, Robert Jr. had already passed.
While Robert Jr.'s official cause of death has yet to be revealed, an investigation is underway and audio from the dispatch call revealed that police had administered a dose of Narcan, a spray used to counteract the symptoms of a drug overdose.
Robert Jr.'s death came only several weeks after he settled his divorce with ex-wife Alexiana Smokoff and was released from a Utah jail.
"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," Mary told Us in a statement, confirming her son's death.
"Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God's promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."
Bravo subsequently released a statement of its own, saying the network is "heartbroken" about Robert Jr.'s death.
"Mary is a cherished member of our family, and our thoughts, love and deepest condolences are with her and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Bravo said.
An attorney for the Cosby family, Clayton Simms, told Us at the time that Robert Jr.'s "untimely passing is hard to comprehend, and the Cosbys are struggling to understand how someone so young and full of life could be gone so soon."
Clayton added, "Robert Jr.'s warm spirit, humor and kind heart will be missed... This loss is sudden, and the family asks for privacy during this difficult time."
Mary has spoken openly about Robert Jr.'s addiction and mental health struggles onThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Robert Jr. reportedly first mentioned his substance-abuse issues during a Season 5 episode that aired in November 2024.
Robert Jr. reportedly told Mary that "life is just chicken unseasoned" and he was taking drugs such as Xanax and cocaine to add seasoning.
"At first, I was like, 'I'm going to just stick to natural stuff,'" Robert Jr. had said.
"Then, I went to a party, and someone gave me Xanax. I started buying it. Then, I started doing Xanax with acid and then molly with Xanax. I really like Xanax, so I mix it with everything."
Robert Jr. entered a rehab program in late 2024, but he ended up behind bars after pleading guilty to trespassing and assault following incidents with his ex-wife and her father.
Robert Jr. began serving his jail sentence in early November 2025.
During the Season 6 reunion of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that aired on Bravo in January 2026, Mary claimed was "not worried" about her son at the time.
"I know he's somewhere where he's not using," Mary clarified.
"At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn and he can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he's learning the hard way. But I'm okay with it."