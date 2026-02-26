HOME > The Real Housewives > The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' postpones filming after death of Mary Cosby's son

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/26/2026



of Salt Lake City has reportedly postponed filming its new season following the tragic death of cast member Mary Cosby's son, Robert Cosby Jr.



ADVERTISEMENT According to a source, production on of Salt Lake City's seventh season -- which was initially scheduled to begin this week -- has been put on pause after news of Robert Jr.'s death broke on February 25, Us Weekly



Robert Jr. was found dead at age 23 in Mary and husband Robert Cosby Sr.'s Utah home on Monday, February 23.



The Salt Lake City Police Department's Public Information Officer told the magazine that police had responded to an emergency phone call for an overdose at Mary's house.



By the time authorities arrived, Robert Jr. had already passed.



While Robert Jr.'s official cause of death has yet to be revealed, an investigation is underway and audio from the dispatch call revealed that police had administered a dose of Narcan, a spray used to counteract the symptoms of a drug overdose.



Robert Jr.'s death came only several weeks after he settled his divorce with ex-wife Alexiana Smokoff and was released from a Utah jail.



"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," Mary told Us in a statement, confirming her son's death.



"Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God's promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."



Bravo subsequently released a statement of its own, saying the network is "heartbroken" about Robert Jr.'s death.



"Mary is a cherished member of our family, and our thoughts, love and deepest condolences are with her and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Bravo said.



Many stars have also expressed support for Mary during this difficult time -- including her co-stars Angie Katsanevas,



An attorney for the Cosby family, Clayton Simms, told Us on Wednesday, "Robert Sr. and Mary Cosby are mourning the loss of their beloved son, Robert Clinton Cosby, Jr."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

He added, "His untimely passing is hard to comprehend, and the Cosbys are struggling to understand how someone so young and full of life could be gone so soon. Robert Jr.'s warm spirit, humor and kind heart will be missed."



Clayton concluded, "A favorite bible passage of the Cosby family is Ecclesiastes 1:2-8, which touches upon the idea that human pursuits, pleasures and accomplishments are fleeting and futile without spiritual purpose. This loss is sudden, and the family asks for privacy during this difficult time."



Mary has spoken openly about Robert Jr.'s addiction and mental health struggles on of Salt Lake City.



Robert Jr. first mentioned his substance-abuse issues during a Season 5 episode that aired in November 2024, according to Us.



Robert Jr. reportedly told Mary that "life is just chicken unseasoned" and he was taking drugs such as Xanax and cocaine to add seasoning.



"At first, I was like, 'I'm going to just stick to natural stuff,'" Robert Jr. has said.



"Then, I went to a party, and someone gave me Xanax. I started buying it. Then, I started doing Xanax with acid and then molly with Xanax. I really like Xanax, so I mix it with everything."



Robert Jr. entered a rehab program in late 2024, but he ended up behind bars after pleading guilty to trespassing and assault following incidents with his ex-wife and her father.



ADVERTISEMENT



During the Season 6 reunion of of Salt Lake City that aired on Bravo in January 2026, Mary claimed was "not worried" about her son at the time.



"I know he's somewhere where he's not using," Mary clarified.



"At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn and he can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he's learning the hard way. But I'm okay with it."



Robert Jr. had confirmed his release from jail earlier this month by writing on Instagram on February 6, "I'm back [smiley face]."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS of Salt Lake City has reportedly postponed filming its new season following the tragic death of cast member Mary Cosby's son, Robert Cosby Jr.According to a source, production on of Salt Lake City's seventh season -- which was initially scheduled to begin this week -- has been put on pause after news of Robert Jr.'s death broke on February 25, Us Weekly reported Robert Jr. was found dead at age 23 in Mary and husband Robert Cosby Sr.'s Utah home on Monday, February 23.The Salt Lake City Police Department's Public Information Officer told the magazine that police had responded to an emergency phone call for an overdose at Mary's house.By the time authorities arrived, Robert Jr. had already passed.While Robert Jr.'s official cause of death has yet to be revealed, an investigation is underway and audio from the dispatch call revealed that police had administered a dose of Narcan, a spray used to counteract the symptoms of a drug overdose.Robert Jr.'s death came only several weeks after he settled his divorce with ex-wife Alexiana Smokoff and was released from a Utah jail."Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," Mary told Us in a statement, confirming her son's death."Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God's promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."Bravo subsequently released a statement of its own, saying the network is "heartbroken" about Robert Jr.'s death."Mary is a cherished member of our family, and our thoughts, love and deepest condolences are with her and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Bravo said.Many stars have also expressed support for Mary during this difficult time -- including her co-stars Angie Katsanevas, Britani Bateman , Bronwyn Newport, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose An attorney for the Cosby family, Clayton Simms, told Us on Wednesday, "Robert Sr. and Mary Cosby are mourning the loss of their beloved son, Robert Clinton Cosby, Jr."He added, "His untimely passing is hard to comprehend, and the Cosbys are struggling to understand how someone so young and full of life could be gone so soon. Robert Jr.'s warm spirit, humor and kind heart will be missed."Clayton concluded, "A favorite bible passage of the Cosby family is Ecclesiastes 1:2-8, which touches upon the idea that human pursuits, pleasures and accomplishments are fleeting and futile without spiritual purpose. This loss is sudden, and the family asks for privacy during this difficult time."Mary has spoken openly about Robert Jr.'s addiction and mental health struggles on of Salt Lake City.Robert Jr. first mentioned his substance-abuse issues during a Season 5 episode that aired in November 2024, according to Us.Robert Jr. reportedly told Mary that "life is just chicken unseasoned" and he was taking drugs such as Xanax and cocaine to add seasoning."At first, I was like, 'I'm going to just stick to natural stuff,'" Robert Jr. has said."Then, I went to a party, and someone gave me Xanax. I started buying it. Then, I started doing Xanax with acid and then molly with Xanax. I really like Xanax, so I mix it with everything."Robert Jr. entered a rehab program in late 2024, but he ended up behind bars after pleading guilty to trespassing and assault following incidents with his ex-wife and her father.Robert Jr. began serving his jail sentence in early November 2025.During the Season 6 reunion of of Salt Lake City that aired on Bravo in January 2026, Mary claimed was "not worried" about her son at the time."I know he's somewhere where he's not using," Mary clarified."At some point, I have to step back so that he can learn and he can make his own decisions, and unfortunately, he's learning the hard way. But I'm okay with it."Robert Jr. had confirmed his release from jail earlier this month by writing on Instagram on February 6, "I'm back [smiley face]." THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY MORE THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY NEWS << PRIOR STORY

'Survivor 50' pulls Kyle Fraser from the game after serious injury

Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













ADVERTISEMENT



























ADVERTISEMENT









Page generated Thu Feb 26, 2026 16:59 pm in 0.44876408576965 seconds



