'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' alum Jen Shah released from prison

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/10/2025



of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah has been released from prison after serving nearly three years behind bars for a fraudulent telemarketing scheme.



Jen exited the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, TX, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 10, People reported.



A representative for the 52-year-old reality TV star confirmed her release after two years, nine months, and 23 days in prison.



"We can confirm that Jennifer Shah transferred on December 10, 2025, from the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan to community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons' (BOP) Phoenix Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office," a BOP spokesperson told the magazine in a statement.



"Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house). For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not disclose an individual's specific location while in community confinement."



Jen had surrendered herself to the prison on February 17, 2023 after pleading guilty to a long-running nationwide telemarketing scheme.



Jen's original sentence of six-and-a-half years was reduced multiple times as she served her time.



Jen and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested in March 2021 for allegedly targeting thousands of people, including the elderly, in a telemarketing scheme.



Jen and Stuart were both charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.



Jen pleaded guilty in July 2022 and expressed how "sorry" she was about six months later at her sentencing on January 6, 2023.



"My actions have hurt innocent people," the reality star said at the time. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."



Jen has reportedly been ordered to pay $6.5 million in restitution, and she has already begun making financial payments to the victims of her crime.



The Federal Bureau of Prisons told People in November that Jen's early release date of December 10 had been approved.

"Everyone's very grateful for the BOP's decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays," Shah's manager, Chris Giovanni, told People last month.



"It's a gift she doesn't take for granted. Jen's in a really positive, hopeful place mentally. She's done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before."



Chris said Jen's focus was going to be on her family and "building a healthier, more grounded life" once she got out of prison.



"She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she's worked hard to become," Chris concluded.



Jen's time in the minimum-security facility in Texas was first reduced in March 2023, just one month after she began serving her time.



After having her sentence cut by one year, Jen's time in jail was decreased again in October 2024.



Jen's release date was once again moved up in January 2025 and then again in August.



In August, Jen had been anticipating an August 2026 release, but she ended up getting out much earlier.



Last year, Jen told People in a letter that being away from her family caused "unrelenting" pain.



Jen insisted that hearing stories of other women in the prison humbled her and gave her a new perspective on life.



Jen also said her faith and therapy got her through the most difficult times of her incarceration.



"I am most grateful for the aspects of my life that have never left me: my family and faith," she wrote, noting, "In my daily prayers, I ask God for the courage to realize I am worthy of a second chance... I am finding the courage to set my fear and guilt aside."



Jen joined of Salt Lake City as an original cast member for its debut season, which filmed in 2019 and premiered in November 2020.



She left the Bravo reality series after its third season.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

