'The Real Housewives of Orange County' alum David Beador and estranged wife Lesley Beador trade restraining orders amid divorce
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/13/2023
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum David Beador and his estranged wife Lesley Beador have filed restraining orders against each other amid their divorce.
David and Lesley, who tied the knot in October 2020, filed for divorce for the second time last month, and now they've both filed requests for domestic violence restraining orders against each other, People reported.
In court filings obtained by the magazine, Lesley, 39, requested a restraining order against David as well as supervised visitation when it comes to their two-year-old daughter Anna Love Beador.
Lesley claimed David had made "threats" and that she sought legal protection due to his "harassment and hostile behavior" towards her and their child.
Lesley wrote in the filing that David -- the ex-husband of The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador -- had caused them "to fear for our safety and suffer substantial physical and emotional distress."
The documents reportedly state that Lesley and David had agreed Lesley could use their Laguna Beach rental property until June 30 and then she'd be given $40,000 to find a new place for herself.
The pair also initially planned to have joint legal and physical custody of Anna Love; however, Lesley alleged that "since the signing of the stipulation, which was merely 6 days ago, David has made threats, harasses and creates a hostile environment for both Anna and I."
Lesley also claimed she's been cut off from using her card and no longer has access to their joint banking account.
"This has been a pattern with David over the course of our relationship of him taking the credit cards he gives me and then when he gets mad, taking them from me," Lesley wrote in the court filing, according to People.
Lesley also alleged she had "suffered from physical, mental, emotional abuse on many occasions" throughout her marriage to David and that she was not able to "escape" him due to his financial control over her.
"It started to get worse after our daughter was born," Lesley wrote in the legal documents.
In David's filing, he claimed that Lesley's request for a restraining order was simply because she "changed her mind and is unhappy" with the terms they had originally agreed upon at the end of May.
David, 58, reportedly wrote of his estranged wife, "This is purely bad faith."
David claimed he had "no choice" but to seek the protection order because of Lesley's alleged choice not to abide "by the terms of the agreement."
David also wrote in his filing how he and Lesley have "intense and heated arguments," adding, "These last few months of constantly separating then reconciling have done damage to both of us, however, I now genuinely fear for my safety, and that of Anna's to the point that I have no choice but to bring this request."
"Her blatant act of slapping me in front of our scared two-year-old and [her] eight-year-old [daughter] Inga confirms to me that she has no regard for not only my safety, but the emotional and physical safety of Anna," David alleged.
David concluded, "Her acts of attempting to extort me are also harassing and making me genuinely fear for my safety."
Lesley has two children from a previous marriage while David also has a daughter Sophie, 20, and 18-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, whom he shares with Shannon.
"It's heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it's the only way," the Bravo star told People in October 2017.
Shannon and David had been married for over 17 years.
"I felt alone in my marriage," Shannon elaborated at the time. "You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn't happening in our relationship."
Shannon and David's tumultuous marriage was documented onThe Real Housewives of Orange County given she had joined the cast back in 2014 for Season 9.
Shannon revealed in Season 10 that David had been unfaithful, according to People, but then after spending some time in therapy, things were looking up and the pair actually renewed their wedding vows at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California in Fall 2016.
However, as shown on Season 11 of the series, Shannon's sudden weight gain due to stress caused tension in her marriage, and she alleged that David became increasingly more distant.
Shannon found it difficult to go from dramatic highs to lows in her relationship over such a short period of time.