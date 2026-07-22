However, there's been a change in plans, as Bravo said Carole will be returning as a full-time Housewife for the upcoming season.
In addition to Carole, the other previously-announced Housewives starring on the show will be Daisy Toye, Erika Hammond, Erin Lichy, Hailey Glassman, Jessel Taank, and Sai de Silva.
"From the concrete jungle to the sandy beaches of a private island, [the Housewives] work hard and play even harder as some friendships grow stronger, new ones form, and others take unexpected turns," Bravo teased.
"When pieces of the past resurface and new tensions emerge, the women find themselves navigating shifting loyalties and fractured friendships."
On the new season, Carole will attempt to settle into this group of familiar faces and new connections on her own terms. But "an emotionally charged" chapter from her past makes headlines again and forces her to confront something she thought she had left behind, according to the network.
After the sudden loss of her father last year, Jessel will navigate a difficult chapter as she grows closer to Sai, who lends her support.
And as Pavit throws himself into his expanding influencer career, the couple finds themselves increasingly at odds over big decisions for their twin boys.
However, Jessel will still find the time to throw a Bollywood-themed birthday bash and Chinese New Year festivities.
"Despite the mounting tension at home, Jessel is determined to build the life she's always envisioned," Bravo said.
Erin will find a new rhythm after giving birth to her youngest son amidst the devastating loss of her father.
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While Erin takes pride in organization and efficiency, she's raising four children in Manhattan, facing business challenges, and deals with a flooded Hamptons home in need of significant repairs.
"Erin has more plates spinning than ever," Bravo noted. "The question is, can she keep them all in the air?"
Sai, meanwhile, will be shown going through a divorce. She apparently learned about her estranged husband's filing from the media.
"As Sai works to protect her children from the fallout, she relies on her newfound friendship with Jessel, but their unexpected bond ruffles feathers within the group," Bravo shared.
Daisy has spent more than 20 years as a makeup artist for an A-lister.
A self-proclaimed "shopaholic," Daisy enjoys shopping for the finer things. But as the demands of her career begin to take a toll on her marriage, she must ask herself whether she can truly have -- and afford -- it all.
Hailey, "with her offbeat humor and unconventional personality," is an instant hit with the group of women, but she'll find herself struggling to come to terms with her past and find her voice. Hailey will also be confronted with questions about her true identity.
And Erika will be shown whisking her fellow Housewives away to her own private island for a getaway.
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"Despite all there is to be grateful for, not everything is as perfect as it seems for Erika as she opens up about her fertility struggles, making it clear there are some things money can't buy," Bravo teased.
Last season, The Real Housewives of New York City featured the following Housewives: Erin, Jessel, Sai, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Racquel Chevremont, and Ubah Hassan. Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff also appeared as a friend of the ladies.
"After a lot of thought, I've made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now," Brynn wrote to her Instagram followers at the time.
"Hoppy -- the dating app I co-founded and proudly serve as Chief Marketing Officer -- hit a massive download milestone. I can't even put into words how surreal it feels. All I want to do now is pour every ounce of energy into building Hoppy into the #1 dating app in the world."