"We'll be there in a New York minute [apple emoji]. Meet the official cast of #RHONY Season 16! Start spreading the news...cameras begin rolling THIS WEEK," Bravo's official Instagram account posted Monday.
Bravo announced that Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank and Sai De Silva -- who all joined the show for Season 14 -- will be returning for the new season.
In addition to those three ladies, The Real Housewives of New York City's 16th season will also star celebrity makeup artist Daisy Toye, celebrity fitness trainer Erika Hammond, and public relations professional Hailey Glassman.
Bravo also previously shared that Carole Radziwill will appear on The Real Housewives of New York City as a friend.
"In the marathon of life, loyalty is everything. And because of Bravo fans' loyalty, Carole Radziwill is returning to #RHONY as a friend-of for Season!!!" Bravo wrote via Instagram.
Last season The Real Housewives of New York City featured the following Housewives: Erin, Jessel, Sai, Brynn Whitfield, Jenna Lyons, Racquel Chevremont, and Ubah Hassan. Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff also appeared as a friend of the ladies.
"After a lot of thought, I've made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now," Brynn wrote to her followers at the time.
"Last week, Hoppy -- the dating app I co-founded and proudly serve as Chief Marketing Officer -- hit a massive download milestone. I can't even put into words how surreal it feels. All I want to do now is pour every ounce of energy into building Hoppy into the #1 dating app in the world."
Brynn, however, insisted she's "endlessly grateful" for her experience on the show and thought it was "one of the most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters" of her life.
Rebecca told People last year that she "wasn't shocked at all" by Brynn's exit.
Nearly a year after Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City wrapped on Bravo, Jenna announced on social media that she was leaving the Bravo reality series after two seasons.
"The rumors are true," Jenna wrote in November on Instagram.
"So here's the backstory. I was grateful to be asked to join Season 16 of RHONY 'as a friend of' -- knowing my personal life was not really available to be filmed, we agreed that made sense. And after thinking it through, I have made the difficult decision [to] not return to the show."
Jenna said she'd be "the oldest and only openly-gay woman on the show" and so this is an "opportunity for a new dynamic to emerge."
Jenna also thanked some of her co-stars and all of her fans for their support.