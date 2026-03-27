"I have to tell you something that might come as a little surprise to you, but not for me. I've been thinking about a lot of different things, and I am moving on from the Housewives of New Jersey," Margaret began.
After apologizing for her less-than-glamorous appearance, Margaret, wearing a white button down with her hair pulled back, continued, "I've been in talks with the network and [executive producer Andy Cohen] since December. We've discussed it, and I think the timing is right."
Margaret acknowledged how "a lot of things have changed" in her life.
"I've been blessed to work on a different project. I've been on the set right now, and I realized I have to spend more time with my family, work on my designing, and just take a break and move on," she said.
"So I also wanted to say that I want to thank NBC Universal, Bravo, Andy, our production company, the cast -- the good and the bad -- I really do love you all."
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Margaret expressed how she's "very grateful" to have been given this opportunity.
"This will not be the last you guys see of me on television," she teased.
"That's not a threat, it's a promise! And I'm excited for all the new opportunities, and I'm grateful for all of you for supporting me for all these years. And you will see me very, very soon back on your TV screens. Love you."
According to the source, a new third-party team had been hired to interview potential new stars of the show.
"Previous producers have been having a hard time finding the right cast and fit," the source explained at the time.
"They didn't like the newcomers who were test filming last year in August."
The insider claimed producers were searching for a diverse cast and planned to throw out a huge net to find special women living all over New Jersey.
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"They are going full speed ahead with casting [in February]," the insider shared.
"The current cast could have answers if they're coming back to the show in the next couple of months... Producers could recast the whole show."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been on a hiatus ever since Bravo wrapped its fourteenth season in August 2024.
The season ended with so much conflict and tension amongst the cast members.
The Season 14 cast was essentially divided in half. Teresa, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin were on one side against Margaret, Melissa, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.
Dolores and Jenn Fessler, on the other hand, attempted to stay out of the drama.
Us had reported last year that Margaret, Dolores and Melissa were asked to test-film with several new potential New Jersey cast members in August 2025 to see how the new girls would interact with the veterans on-camera.
Although The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been waiting a year-and-a-half for new episodes, Andy previously stated that the show was never canceled.
"It was really on a deep pause, and we are actively there casting and looking at the future of what that will be," Andy reportedly said during a June 2025 episode of The View.
While fans are waiting for The Real Housewives of New Jersey's new season, they can catch Dolores in her "friend of" role on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, which is set to premiere Thursday, April 2 on Bravo.