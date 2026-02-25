'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 17 premiere and new Housewives announced
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/25/2026
The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be returning with Season 17 this April with two new Housewives.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bravo has announced The Real Housewives of Atlanta will premiere its 17th season on Sunday, April 5 at 8PM ET/PT. Episodes will also be available to stream next day on Peacock.
Bravo confirmed the following Housewives will be returning next season: Angela Oakley, Drew Sidora, Kelli Ferrell, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, and Shamea Morton Mwangi.
The network also revealed the show will be adding entrepreneur and restaurateur Pinky Cole, the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan, and singer Kimberly "K. Michelle," who is a Platinum-selling country and R&B artist.
The 17th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be "wilder than ever," according to Bravo, as new faces bring fresh energy and bold opinions.
"Atlanta is hotter, bolder and more unpredictable than ever and keeping it peachy is the ultimate challenge," Bravo teased.
The trailer for the new season shows tension escalating when Porsha brings up rumors that Kelli "slept with a married man."
K. Michelle also claims that Drew's "friend" Black slid into her DMs.
And during a cast trip to Dallas, Drew and K. Michelle face off in a screaming match.
Kelli also yells at a dinner that "Porsha has f-cked every Nigerian in Atlanta."
On Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha will be shown dating with an open mind and a positive mind set after she finalized her divorce. She'll be ready to introduce two potential love interests to the group.
Phaedra, returning with her signature wit, will be open to mending fences with Angela to prove she's still cool and unbothered by the drama. While juggling her businesses, the lawyer is also raising two teenage sons.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Drew will be guarded when it comes to telling the women stories about her dating life. As she handles new unexpected conflicts, she'll find herself balancing her acting and music career with being a mom.
Shamea will decide to invest in herself like never before as she launches her own rum company, but she faces more challenges than anticipated.
Not only will Shamea continue with her fertility journey, but she'll also confront lingering tensions with Porsha and Drew.
Angela, who "speaks her truth and holds the ladies accountable," according to Bravo, has a strong relationship with her husband Charles Oakley.
After dealing with her mother's death, she'll work to repair her friendships from last season and heal old wounds with Phaedra.
"While dealing with explosive rumors, and the drama that comes with it, Angela continues to make her career moves, proving that she's committed to building something all her own," Bravo said.
Kelli will balance motherhood, her career, dating and Atlanta drama.
With her oldest daughter heading off to college, Kelli will expand her business with the opening of her second restaurant location.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Between heated conflicts and defending herself against salacious rumors from within the group and her personal life, she proves she can juggle it all and come out even stronger," Bravo teased.
Kimberly "K. Michelle" is a newlywed who will attempt to build new bonds with the ladies. In the midst of her successful music career, K. Michelle will also juggle a new home, her son, and a fresh chapter in love.
Pinky Cole is behind the $100 million Slutty Vegan empire. She'll face a new phase after losing her business and having fought to buy it back.
"As a wife to an equally successful husband, Pinky supports his rise all while managing life as a mother of five, CEO and her own share of sizzling plant-based beef with the ladies this season," Bravo said.
And Cynthia will return as a friend in order to keep the group calm and centered.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta is produced by Truly Original with Andy Cohen, Glenda Hersh, Glenda Cox, Lauren Eskelin, Leola Westbrook-Lawrence, Lorraine Lawson, and Steven Weinstock serving as executive producers. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.