'The Real Housewives' couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky deny divorce reports

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/05/2023



of Beverly Hills couple



ADVERTISEMENT Reports star and her husband "have been separated for a while" surfaced on July 3 and so the couple took to Instagram on July 4 with a joint statement, setting the record straight on the current status of their relationship after 27 years of marriage.



"In regards to the news that came out about us... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Kyle and Mauricio wrote in a statement that they both posted to their respective Instagram accounts.



"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."



"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they continued.



"While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."



Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, were seemingly addressing recent speculation there is something romantic brewing between the Bravo reality TV star and country singer Morgan Wade.



The pair's statement concluded, "Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio."



star and her husband also put on a united front on the Fourth of July by posting a sweet family photo of them celebrating together amid split rumors.



"Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day," Mauricio captioned an Instagram slideshow on Tuesday.



Back in April, Mauricio shot down rumors that he and Kyle were getting a divorce after his wife was photographed without her wedding ring,



"We're not getting divorced," Mauricio reportedly said on an episode of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, "Two T's In a Pod."



Mauricio also commented on rumors he had cheated on Kyle with her fellow of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.

"I mean, it's so dumb," Mauricio said, denying rumors of an affair. "That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."



star and Mauricio met in a nightclub back in 1994, and they got married in January 1996. The spouses share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.



Mauricio is also a stepfather to Kyle's 34-year-old daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, whom star shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.



Earlier this week, a source told People, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."



Kyle is one of the original stars of of Beverly Hills, which premiered in 2010. She's been a mainstay on the series for the last 12 seasons.



"We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real," Mauricio told People of his relationship with Kyle in March 2013.



"We don't have any secrets to hide. That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons."



Mauricio insisted to E! News in November 2022 that he's always been "100 percent supportive" of star, even when drama exploded on Season 12 of her reality show on 12.



"It means so much, and it's something that we're both incredibly proud of," Kyle reportedly told Bravo Insider that year.



"And for me, it's one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal. And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters."



And Mauricio added, "This means a lot. You know, to be quite honest, it feels easy and doesn't feel like it's been that long. So it's been great and beautiful. And, you know, I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it'll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50."



Kyle and Mauricio are expected to address the separation rumors on the upcoming thirteenth season of of Beverly Hills.



Season 13 of the show reportedly just wrapped filming, and its premiere date has yet to be formally announced by Bravo.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

