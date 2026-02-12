'The Real Housewives' alum Taylor Armstrong apologizes for slamming Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/12/2026
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong has apologized for her inflammatory comments about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance.
Taylor, 54 -- who also starred on one season of The Real Housewives of Orange County -- sparked backlash when she superimposed her face onto Russell Crowe's Gladiator character via Instagram Stories.
Taylor wrote alongside her post, "Were you entertained?? I am embarrassed for the @NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl halftime show totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag!!"
Taylor addressed her controversial post Wednesday, February 11, writing, "My post did not fully reflect my heart or my respect for the artist and culture as a whole."
She continued on her Instagram Stories, "The Super Bowl is such a huge American tradition, and while I personally didn't connect with the creative direction of this year's halftime show, that doesn't take away from the fact that Bad Bunny IS an American and that the Spanish language is a prominent aspect of American culture."
"Evidently, my lack of awareness of the Latin culture led me to mistaken [sic] the flag as Cuban," she added.
Taylor went on to "sincerely apologize" for her controversial remark.
"And [I] plan to learn from this in the future," she noted.
"America is special because people from every culture and background can come here, share their talent, and make their dreams come true. That diversity is something I truly respect."
Taylor also said her intention "was never to offend anyone's culture or language."
"I'm deeply sorry to those who I have hurt," Taylor wrote.
"I should have taken more time to reflect on my thoughts instead of impulsively posting misinformation in the moment. I apologize to the Latin community and anyone else I may have offended."
Taylor shared how she's "always learning" and "always growing," before concluding, "and I appreciate the opportunity to clarify my heart and move forward with more thoughtfulness."
