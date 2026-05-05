Kroy, 40, recently filed an emergency motion asking for sole custody of the pair's four kids -- Kroy Jr., 14, Kash, 13, and twins Kaia and Kane, 12 -- and a judge ruled in his favor, TMZ reported.
A judge granted the former professional football player primary physical custody after he claimed the Dancing with the Stars alum, 47, was "unstable and unfit" as a parent.
Kim and Kroy will therefore share joint legal custody of their children until their next court hearing.
Until then, Kroy will reportedly be the final decision-maker when it comes to the children's education, non-emergency medical decisions, and religious practices.
Kim told People that she is "looking forward" to their next court date, when she plans to tell her side of the story.
"The senior judge's (a 'retired' judge) decision from April 29th is temporary until we return to court as soon as possible, when we will have the opportunity for a full hearing," Kim said.
"While I want this process to be over for my children more than anything, I am looking forward to a full court date when we will finally be provided with an opportunity to present the truth."
According to court documents obtained by the magazine, Kroy filed an order for an immediate change in his custody agreement with Kim in March. Kroy had requested primary physical custody and decision-making authority.
Kroy claimed Kim had entered their prior joint custody agreement in "bad faith" and "almost immediately" left the country after the ruling.
Kroy alleged Kim was gone for extended periods of time, making her "wholly unavailable to parent the children in any fashion" under their former parenting plan.
In addition to Kim's alleged absence from their children's lives, Kroy claimed she missed weekly therapy sessions for the kids during the time she was present and parenting.
Kroy reportedly added that Kim was traveling internationally from February 26 to March 29, except for one night on March 9, and one of their minor children was bitten by a dog under her supervision.
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Kim denied Kroy's claims in a statement to People on March 31.
"These accusations are completely false and nothing more than a deliberate attempt by Kroy to defame my character," Kim said at the time.
"I spent five weeks away working on two TV shows to support my family and make sure my children are cared for -- something I will never apologize for."
Kim said that she wouldn't "be bullied" or "have lies twisted into a narrative" that isn't accurate.
"I will not stay silent, the truth is on my side, and it will come to light -- no matter how hard anyone tries to bury it," Kim insisted.
This isn't the first time Kroy has filed for sole physical custody and total decision-making authority over his four kids. He previously filed for such an order in August 2025.
At the time, Kroy claimed there was an "immediate concern for the physical, emotional, and mental safety" of their children, and he alleged that Kim was a "tormentor and abuser."
But Kim's representative subsequently fired back and told People that Kroy's accusations were "completely false, misleading and deeply hurtful."
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"Kim has always been, and continues to be, a devoted, loving, and attentive mother who puts her children's needs above everything else," the rep said last year, adding how Kim was actually "the primary emotional anchor" for her kids.
"[She is] ensuring they have a stable home, healthy routines, and unconditional love. Kim has consistently been engaged in their schooling, activities, and therapy, working tirelessly to support their mental health and well-being."
Kroy filed for divorce a second time in August 2023.
Kim began starring on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, and she remained on the series until 2012. She later made a cameo on the Bravo reality series' fifteenth season.
Kim also filmed two Bravo spinoffs. In addition to Don't Be Tardy, which aired for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020, Kim's 2011 wedding was also documented on Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.