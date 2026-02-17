Blink49 Studios confirmed The Golden Life was dropping Jill on February 10.
"In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, [we've] decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life," Blink49 Studios said in a statement.
"We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values."
Jill responded to her firing by telling In Touch Weekly, "They didn't even give me a chance... I took it down right away. People make mistakes. I'm human."
In her since-deleted Instagram video on Super Bowl Sunday, Jill called Bad Bunny's showcase "the worst halftime show ever."
"We all agree -- it was the worst halftime show ever. It's 250 years that we're celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don't think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish," Jill vented.
Jill also said it was "totally inappropriate" for Bad Bunny to have repeatedly grabbed his crotch while singing.
"You've got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl, and he doesn't have to be grabbing himself every five seconds. Is he so insecure?" Jill continued.
"Seriously, I don't understand -- I don't speak Spanish. I would've liked to have known the words he was saying. To me, it looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing."
Jill made a sweeping hand gesture to get her point across.
"I think it was a political statement, and I'm not taking a side one way or the other," Jill said.
"I just do [believe that]. I think it was an ICE thing. And I just think that the NFL sold out and it's very sad... shame! Shame!"
"Lady Gaga got a facelift and I didn't recognize her! We all couldn't agree who it was, so that was kind of fun in the middle of halftime," Jill stated.
"At least it gave me something to do, because it was so hard to watch."
Many women in The Real Housewives franchise were taken aback by Jill's video and expressed disappointment in her comments on social media.
The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan tweeted, "I had to unfollow disgusting," along with a vomit emoji.
And The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs wrote, "I'm horrified, disgusted and disappointed, but that's my feeling everyday. BUT elated by the NFL and Bad Bunny's beautiful representation of America."
