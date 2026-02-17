Dorinda Medley is apparently replacing Jill Zarin on The Real Housewives of New York City's reunion, The Golden Life.

E! has announced Dorinda, 61, is the newest cast member of The Golden Life.

The 10-episode series is expected to begin filming this spring in Palm Beach, FL, and star former NYC Housewives Kelly Bensimon, LuAnn de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan.

"Well, the rumors are true! I will be joining the women on The Golden Life in Palm Beach," Dorinda said in a statement.

"After decades of friendship, and navigating life's ups and downs together, it will be nice to reconnect with my 'sisters.' I am so excited to celebrate and share the next chapter of our lives!"

Dorinda, born in Massachusetts, appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City from 2015 to 2020. She also competed on Seasons 3 and 4 of The Traitors.

While Jill, 62, had been announced as an original The Golden Life cast member, Blink49 Studios, the production company behind E!'s new show, fired Jill after she posted a racially-insensitive rant about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show via Instagram.

Blink49 Studios confirmed The Golden Life was dropping Jill on February 10.

"In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, [we've] decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life," Blink49 Studios said in a statement.

"We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values."

Jill responded to her firing by telling In Touch Weekly, "They didn't even give me a chance... I took it down right away. People make mistakes. I'm human."

In her since-deleted Instagram video on Super Bowl Sunday, Jill called Bad Bunny's showcase "the worst halftime show ever."

"We all agree -- it was the worst halftime show ever. It's 250 years that we're celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don't think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish," Jill vented.
Jill also said it was "totally inappropriate" for Bad Bunny to have repeatedly grabbed his crotch while singing.

"You've got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl, and he doesn't have to be grabbing himself every five seconds. Is he so insecure?" Jill continued.

"Seriously, I don't understand -- I don't speak Spanish. I would've liked to have known the words he was saying. To me, it looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing."

Jill made a sweeping hand gesture to get her point across.

"I think it was a political statement, and I'm not taking a side one way or the other," Jill said.

"I just do [believe that]. I think it was an ICE thing. And I just think that the NFL sold out and it's very sad... shame! Shame!"

Jill went on to criticize Lady Gaga, who was featured in the show along with Ricky Martin, Jessica Alba and Pedro Pascal.

"Lady Gaga got a facelift and I didn't recognize her! We all couldn't agree who it was, so that was kind of fun in the middle of halftime," Jill stated.

"At least it gave me something to do, because it was so hard to watch."

Many women in The Real Housewives franchise were taken aback by Jill's video and expressed disappointment in her comments on social media.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan tweeted, "I had to unfollow disgusting," along with a vomit emoji.

And The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs wrote, "I'm horrified, disgusted and disappointed, but that's my feeling everyday. BUT elated by the NFL and Bad Bunny's beautiful representation of America."
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

