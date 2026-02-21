"I definitely had a parasite, and I was shocked," Brandi, 53, told TMZ on Wednesday.
Brandi's facial parasite was apparently caused by her breast implants, which had "completely ruptured."
"I had silicone all over my lymph nodes," she explained.
"That's what caused the infection in my face; it couldn't get out as my lymph nodes were all clogged."
Brandi said she was "shocked" to discover her boob job had something to do with the change in her appearance.
"Honestly, my implants, I've had for almost 20 years. They looked fine, they felt fine, the mammogram said they were fine," Brandi explained.
"It wasn't until I had a sonogram. I was just feeling like, 'Maybe just check that, too, why not.' I had checked everything else and went to 21 doctors and spent so much money."
Brandi pointed out how someone with breast implants should change them out every 10 years.
"And I just didn't do it," Brandi admitted.
"I [thought], 'If it's not broke, don't fix it,' so I learned a really, really hard lesson."
Brandi, however, gushed about how doctors are "taking care" of her face now that they've "finally figured out what was wrong."
"[The doctor] is doing lasers and all different things. It just sucks to age 20 years overnight," she said with a laugh.
Brandi also confirmed that she's had her breast implants removed to prevent any further complications.
"I feel great. [The doctor] said, 'Rest.' But I can't rest! I've been at home for three years," she quipped.
"Next, I had a bunch of teeth pulled, so I need to get that fixed."
Despite her harrowing experience, Brandi said she wouldn't advise other people to avoid breast implants.
"Just stay on top of it... You have to be vigilant, like, get sonograms," she urged fans, before concluding: "Even if it looks good and feels good, check them."
Brandi suffered a two-year long health crisis in which she spent most of her time in the hospital or stuck at home.
Brandi's health issues began in July 2023. At the time, she thought the changes in her face were caused by something she had eaten while filming The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.
Brandi later shared how she could feel the "parasite" moving within her face. She recalled it feeling like "tiny bubbles bursting" on her skin.
The reality TV star bounced from doctor to doctor trying to figure out what was wrong, including Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow, who reportedly thought Brandi's facial disfigurement was caused by a foreign body if not a parasite.