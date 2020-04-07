The Real host Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy are engaged to be married.
ADVERTISEMENT
People reported Monday that Mai, 41, and Jeezy, 42, got engaged March 27 during a "quarantine date night" at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jeezy, born Jay Jenkins, initially planned to propose this month during a planned trip to Vietnam. With the couple's trip canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Jeezy put together a surprise at home.
"Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay was planning to propose," Mai's rep said. "Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor."
Mai confirmed her engagement to Jeezy in an Instagram post Monday.
"I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you.... YES," the television personality wrote, adding a diamond ring emoji.
"Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here," she said.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.