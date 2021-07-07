The Rap Game UK will feature Dizzee Rascal and Ghetts as guest mentors in Season 3.

The BBC said in a press release Tuesday that Rascal and Ghetts will appear in the upcoming season of the reality competition series.

Russ Millions, Scorcher, Jammer, Hardy Caprio, Darkoo, Ivorian Doll, WSTRN, Big Zuu, Michail Antonio, Chip and Kenny Allstar will also serve as guest mentors. DJ Target, Krept and Konan will return as hosts.

Season 3 was filmed in Manchester and will consist of six episodes. The series follows a group of aspiring artists as they take part in a series of challenges designed to test their abilities and train them for success in the music industry.

The Season 3 winner will receive £20,000 to further their music career.

The Rap Game UK is a spinoff of the Lifetime series The Rap Game, which aired from 2016 to 2019.

Season 3 will premiere July 22 on BBC iPlayer.