The Queen's Gambit has topped the list of Netflix's most-watched scripted limited series.

The streaming service said Monday that the show has been watched by 62 million households since its premiere Oct. 23.

Since its release, The Queen's Gambit ranked in Netflix's top 10 in 92 countries and No. 1 in 63 countries, including the United Kingdom, Argentina, Israel and South Africa.

The Queen's Gambit is a seven-part series based on Walter Tevis' novel of the same name. The TV adaptation is created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott and stars Anya Taylor-Joy as troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon.

"It's a true testament to Scott's skill as a writer and filmmaker that he was able to bring the drama and detail of the many chess matches to life on camera," Netflix VP of original series Peter Friedlander said. "Scott also had tremendous help from the series' talented crafts team."

Taylor-Joy said on Late Night with Seth Meyers this month that she would learn the chess moves for The Queen's Gambit just five minutes before filming each scene with a game.

Frank celebrated the show's success in a statement Monday on Twitter.

"I am both delighted and dazed by the response. It's just all way beyond what any of us could have imagined," the writer and director said. "But speaking for my fellow producers and the entire cast and crew of the show, every one of whom made me look better than I actually am, we are most grateful that so many took the time to watch our show. And we look forward to bringing you our Yahtzee limited series next."

The Queen's Gambit co-stars Bill Camp, Moses Ingram and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.