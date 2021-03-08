A stage musical based on The Queen's Gambit novel is in development at studio Level Forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Level Forward has acquired the theatrical rights to The Queen's Gambit novel from author Walter Tevis. The popular Netflix limited series of the same name starring Anya Taylor-Joy was also based on the novel.

The Queen's Gambit follows fictional chess prodigy Beth Harmon as she competes while dealing with addiction and sexism.

Level Forward has not announced any writer, director or cast for the musical.

"It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing The Queen's Gambit to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theater," Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz said in a statement.

"Told though a brave and fresh point of view, audiences are already sharing in the friendship and fortitude of the story's inspiring women who energize and sustain Beth Harmon's journey and ultimate triumph. The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we're looking forward to moving the project forward," the continued.

Netflix's The Queen's Gambit was watched by 62 million households in its first month of release, the streaming service previously announced.

Joy won her first Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Miniseries or TV Movie for her role as Beth in the series.