The Quarry hails from developer Supermassive Games, the makers behind teen-horror slasher game Until Dawn.
Players will make choices throughout the cinematic game that determines how the story unfolds and which characters survive the night. Players can also enjoy the experience with up to seven friends in online play.
The Quarry will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC on June 10.
