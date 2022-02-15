Disney+ is giving a glimpse of The Proud Family reboot.

The streaming service shared a first look at the series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, on Tuesday.

Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Lena Waithe, Al Roker, Lamorne Morris and Brenda Song will appear as guest stars and are featured in new art.

Lizzo, Roker and Morris will play themselves, while Smith and Waithe will voice the characters College Myron and College Myra. Song will play the character Vanessa Vue.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a sequel series to The Proud Family, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005. The series follows teenager Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her family in their daily lives.

Other guest stars will include Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish and Gabrielle Union.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere Feb. 23 on Disney+.