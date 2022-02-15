Lizzo, Roker and Morris will play themselves, while Smith and Waithe will voice the characters College Myron and College Myra. Song will play the character Vanessa Vue.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a sequel series to The Proud Family, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005. The series follows teenager Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her family in their daily lives.
