British electronic dance music band The Prodigy will be the subject of a feature-length music documentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founding members Liam Howlett and Maxim are producing the film, which hails from Pulse Films, the studio behind Beyonce 's Lemonade, LCD Soundsystem's Shut Up And Play The Hits and Nick Cave's 20,000 Days On Earth.

Paul Dugdale, a frequent collaborator of the band, is directing. Dugdale previously directed The Prodigy's 2011 concert film World's On Fire and helmed other concert films from The Rolling Stones, Coldplay and more.

Howlett and Maxim are dedicating the film to late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint, who died at the age of 49 in March 2019.

"We are making a band documentary film...so [expletive] what? After the devastating passing of our brother Keef in 2019, the time feels right for us to tell the story of our band, all of it, the whole nine," Howlett and Maxim said in a joint statement.

"It's a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the people's band, The Prodigy. Or simply, a story of brothers on a mission to make noise, to ignite the people's soul and blow-up sound systems worldwide, that's [expletive] what. This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is, uncompromising, raw and honest. This one's for Keef!" they continued.

The Prodigy have sold an estimated 30 million records worldwide. The group is best known for their 1997 hit songs "Firestarter" and "Breathe" from their No. 1 selling third album, The Fat of the Land.