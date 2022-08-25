Apple TV+ announced the premiere date for the second season of The Problem with Jon Stewart on Thursday. Season 2 premieres Oct. 7

Season 1 is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program for its episode on "The Economy." Stewart himself also won the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for Humor.

Other topics Season 1 addressed included "War," "Guns," "The Stock Market," "Climate Change," "The Media" and "Racism." The "War" episode also addressed veterans affairs, an issue with which Stewart has been involved outside of his television shows.

Stewart advocated for a bill providing medical funds for 9/11 first responders, which passed in 2019. This year, Stewart spoke out on behalf of the PACT Act.

The Problem marked Stewart's return to hosting a TV series after retiring from The Daily Show in 2015. Stewart directed two movies, Rosewater and Irresistible in between.